OGLETHORPE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a drone holding several cellphones crashed as it flew over a Georgia prison.

News outlets report the drone was carrying three cellphones when it crashed over Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe on Thursday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release that a guard spotted the drone and drove to the crash site. Upon arrival, the guard picked up the drone and found the cellphones, which were packaged in black cloth and wrapped with electrical tape.

Joan Heath with the Georgia Department of Corrections said in an email that drones have become a tool used by individuals who want to introduce contraband.

Authorities do not know who was operating the drone, but Heath says it is being investigated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.