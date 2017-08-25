3 cited for vandalizing Confederate monument in Tennessee

An empty paint can lays on the grass near a confederate monument which was recently defaced in Knoxville. (Photo: CAITIE MCMEKIN/NEWS SENTINEL)

A confederate monument which was recently defaced with paint stands in Fort Sanders in Knoxville. Photo: CAITIE MCMEKIN/NEWS SENTINEL)

KNOXVILLE (AP) - University of Tennessee police say they have cited three people for vandalizing a Confederate monument.

Police said they caught the trio on Wednesday throwing black paint on the monument in Knoxville. It is the third time the 1914 monument to honor fallen Confederate soldiers has been vandalized in the last two weeks. WBIR-TV reports someone wrote "racist" on the monument earlier this week and blue paint was spattered on it last week.

Members of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans are working to clean the monument. Rod O'Barr, who is part of the group, says he would like people to respect and honor the monument since it is a memorial to those who died.

Competing petitions are circulating to remove the monument and to keep it where it is.

