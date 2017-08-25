Hurricane Harvey likely to spike gas prices for drivers

Chris Mathew fills his vehicle and five gas cans at Costco in preparation for tropical weather. AP photo

As the Gulf braces for the impact of Hurricane Harvey, drivers around the country will feel the storm's wrath at the gas pumps.

Harvey is expected to hit a refinery-rich stretch of the Gulf Coast and will likely cause a spike in gas prices. Some gas refineries are expected to shut down until the storm passes, possibly disrupting gasoline supplies around the country. This could mean higher prices at the pump around the country and locally in the Tennessee Valley.

"I thought it was going to go up a lot more, but it went up about four cents for me and I got gas last Monday, so four cents, Monday to today with a hurricane looming is not that bad,” said Steve Ray.

Ray owns the Midnite Oil in Ooltewah. He tells Channel 3 he gets their gas from Mississippi, but said his distributor it's not in the path of the storm. Ray said there's no shortage and there's no need to panic.

“It’s speculation that drives it up. Normally it's Wall Street that drives up the price in a natural catastrophe situation,” Ray said.

Experts say big events like hurricanes can drive up fuel prices. In 2005, drivers paid as much as 40 cents more during Hurricane Katrina. Some drivers like Mike Gonzalez said they're not worried about Harvey.

“Hurricanes generally don't bother us and what not but the pipeline was out for about three weeks so you had to pay attention to who had gas,” Gonzalez said.

Analysts predict gas prices could rise as high as 15 cents per gallon across the country. In the meantime, Ray will wait and see what happens.

"It’s not going to hit until tonight, so we'll know more tomorrow morning, but it's always on people's mind,” he said.

About one-third of the nation's gasoline refining capacity is located in the Gulf Coast region. And with the Labor Day holiday nearing, experts don't expect relief at the pumps anytime soon.

Nationally, the average price of gas was $2.36 per gallon on Thursday afternoon, up about 2 cents from a week ago and up 16 cents from this time last year.