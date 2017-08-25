Chattanooga crews ready to head to TX, LA to help Harvey victims

"It's all about standing by and being ready and that's what we are at the American Red Cross.

More than 100 volunteers with Chattanooga's Red Cross chapter are on stand by, ready to respond to Texas or Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

"We're really just getting everybody up to speed and making sure our emergency vehicles are ready to go and packed, just in case," Jerry Wang with the American Red Cross said.

The Texas governor has declared a state of emergency.

The Red Cross has teams across the U.S. ready to respond with more than 17 shelters ready to open and dozens of response vehicles activated.

Those from the Scenic City are ready to go.

"There's disaster assessment, sheltering, shelter managers, there's feeding, feeding the workers. There are a lot of jobs to do there," Wang added.

Right now, volunteers from Chattanooga are waiting for the go ahead from the Red Cross national office.

They monitor conditions and activate teams as needed.

"Well we know that we are probably going to be helping in some fashion. We just need to wait for them to call us and let us know what the next steps are," he said.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer or how to donate, click HERE.