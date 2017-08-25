CFD truck involved in crash on N. Holtzclaw Ave.

A Chattanooga Fire Department truck was involved in a crash on E. 3rd St. & N. Holtzclaw Ave. Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say the driver of CFD Fire Apparatus S1 was traveling west on E. 3rd St. with full emergency equipment activated and approaching the intersection of N. Holtzclaw Ave.

The driver of the CFD truck said he moved left into oncoming traffic with a green light on E. 3rd St. and he advised that traffic had stopped as he began to merge over. The CFD truck driver drove into the intersection to cross westbound traffic in order to make a right turn onto N. Holtzclaw Ave.

The driver said he saw a vehicle in the west bound left lane start to move forward as he was making a turn. Officials say the vehicle then went under the right side frame rail of the fire truck.

The driver of the second vehicle complained of chest pains and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officials say the driver was later found to have a revoked TN drivers license and three active warrants. The driver was cited for Driving on Revoked Drivers License, Failure to Yield for an Emergency Vehicle, and Financial Responsibility.