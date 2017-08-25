UPDATE: Man struck by tractor on East Brow Road

UPDATE: Hamilton County Emergency Services has posted a tweet saying a 30-year-old man was run over by a tractor on East Brow Road Friday morning, and Walden Ridge EMS is on hand.
Details are few at this time, but they also explained that the man has been airlifted to Erlanger via LifeForce with a leg injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
