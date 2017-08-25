Man indicted on charges of aggr. rape, attempted first degree murder

A grand jury has indicted 22-year-old Alexander Sanchez on charges of aggravated rape and attempted first degree murder.

Officials say Sanchez was arrested at a home on the 4100 block of Doris St. and charged with aggravated rape after he assaulted a woman after a night of drinking in 2015.

A witness to the crime, Miguel Nunez, said he and Sanchez were drinking a few beers in front of the home when the victim, Janet Schmitt, arrived.

Nunez said Schmitt and Sanchez went to the back of the home, while he stayed in the front of the residence. After about 15 minutes had passed, Nunez went to check on the two, and saw Sanchez beating the woman.

Police arrived on scene shortly after, arrested Sanchez, and charged him with aggravated rape and attempted first degree murder.