$1M in marijuana seized from Atlanta house

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Acting on a tip from federal authorities, drug agents in Georgia have seized about 1,250 pounds of marijuana.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the seizure occurred Wednesday at a home in Henry County.

Maj. Chad Rosborough says the marijuana was in 30- and 50-pound bundles. Aside from the pot, agents only found a mattress inside the house, indicating it was a site where someone would stay for a few days and then move on.

Rosborough says a man was taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana, but his identity and other details were not available.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration provided the tip to the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, which is made up of officers from agencies in Henry County.

