$1M in marijuana seized from Atlanta house

Authorities say a jailer in Tennessee has been relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation into a racist post on Facebook.More
Authorities say a jailer in Tennessee has been relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation into a racist post on Facebook.More
Acting on a tip from federal authorities, drug agents in Georgia have seized about 1,250 pounds of marijuana.More
Acting on a tip from federal authorities, drug agents in Georgia have seized about 1,250 pounds of marijuana.More
Summer is speeding by, and one local hangout may need to put the brakes on and focus on food safety.More
Summer is speeding by, and one local hangout may need to put the brakes on and focus on food safety.More