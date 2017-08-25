Flawless weather heading into the weekend

Good Friday! We will continue to be spoiled today as highs reach the mid-80s, the humidity remains low, and skies sport a nice mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend will be equally nice. Saturday temps will range from a comfortable 66 in the morning to a very tolerable 87 in the afternoon. The humidity remaining low will help with that.

Sunday will be the same basically with the high reaching 85.

Next week our daily highs will remain about 3 or 4 degrees below average in the low to mid-80s. Rain chances will be low starting out, but as we head into the middle of the week we will see our rain chances improving.

Hurricane Harvey is poised to rapidly intensify and make landfall in Texas in the next 24 hours.

