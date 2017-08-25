UPDATE: Residents concerned about Walker County tax hikes

Walker County residents will soon see a property tax increase. Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said the increase is needed in order to get the county out of millions of dollars of debt.

Starting in late October, homeowners will see an increase in their tax bill.

The people Channel 3 spoke with said they shouldn't be on the hook for the county's debt, but officials said they're out of options.

"As a homeowner, I don't like it going up and down each year," Helen Davis from Rossville said.

Davis is on a fixed income and money is tight. She owned her Rossville home for decades, but it's now in her daughter's hands.

They've talked about what they'll do when they see an increase in property tax.

"When you get a county $70 million in debt, something's got to give," Joe Legge, a spokesman for Walker County's government.

Legge said virtually every property owner in the county will be affected.

To give an example, someone owning a $100,000 home will see an annual increase of $76 in the unincorporated areas and $83 in the incorporated parts of the county.

Legge said they've looked at cutting the budget and selling off county owned property, but it's not enough.

"Unfortunately, property tax increases and fees are really the only sources of revenue the county has," Legge said.

Legge said the most pressing part of the debt is the money owed to Erlanger. The hospital helped keep Hutcheson Medical Center open.

That's why Walker County's sole commissioner created a public health facilities and services district to pay them off in three years.

While residents like Davis aren't happy about this, they're starting to understand there may be no other way.

"It seems to be the only option for them. They have to get it somewhere," Davis said.

Walker County officials said the county owes Erlanger nearly $9 million.

The special district created by the sole commissioner will earn only $7.5 million over three years.

The county hopes to work out a settlement with the hospital to help get county finances back on track.