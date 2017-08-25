Commissioner Shannon Whitfield approves multiple tax hikes in Wa - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield approves multiple tax hikes in Walker County

By WRCB Staff

LaFAYETTE, Ga. — Walker County property taxes are going up this year. But wait, that's not all.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield signed a tax rate increase Thursday night, boosting the county portion of property taxes by about 22 percent. And he passed a new, second property tax. And he increased building owners' public safety fees. And he petitioned for a new sales tax — but that's up to the voters.

