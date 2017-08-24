Corker's careful balancing act on Trump knocked off kilter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Corker's careful balancing act on Trump knocked off kilter

Posted: Updated:
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. AP photo Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. AP photo

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sen. Bob Corker refuses to say whether he'll seek a third term, but he has carefully said and done all the right things to avoid provoking a spirited primary challenge next year.

The Tennessee Republican has limited public appearances back home largely to friendly audiences and tried to steer clear of direct criticism of President Donald Trump.

Until last week.

Trump's defense of white nationalists following a violent rally in Virginia that left a protester dead caused Corker to issue a blistering rebuke, raising questions about the president's stability and competence.

How Corker's comments will play in Tennessee remains to be seen. Already there are indications that the populist wing of the party doesn't like it one bit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • More than 200 doomed Puerto Rico dogs saved by airlift to US

    More than 200 doomed Puerto Rico dogs saved by airlift to US

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:17:35 GMT
    More than 200 abandoned canines arrived on the U.S. mainland in an airlift organized by animal welfare advocates working to ease overcrowding in the shelters of Puerto Rico that ends with many dogs being euthanized.More
    More than 200 abandoned canines arrived on the U.S. mainland in an airlift organized by animal welfare advocates working to ease overcrowding in the shelters of Puerto Rico that ends with many dogs being euthanized.More

  • Corker's careful balancing act on Trump knocked off kilter

    Corker's careful balancing act on Trump knocked off kilter

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:09:55 GMT
    Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. AP photoSen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. AP photo

    Sen. Bob Corker refuses to say whether he'll seek a third term, but he has carefully said and done all the right things to avoid provoking a spirited primary challenge next year.

    More

    Sen. Bob Corker refuses to say whether he'll seek a third term, but he has carefully said and done all the right things to avoid provoking a spirited primary challenge next year.

    More

  • The Latest: Lawmaker welcomes news on monument areas

    The Latest: Lawmaker welcomes news on monument areas

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-08-25 01:29:02 GMT
    A recommendation not to eliminate any of 27 U.S. national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean has not alleviated concerns from conservation and tribal groups advocating for total preservation.More
    A recommendation not to eliminate any of 27 U.S. national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean has not alleviated concerns from conservation and tribal groups advocating for total preservation.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.