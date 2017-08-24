Corker's careful balancing act on Trump knocked off kilter

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sen. Bob Corker refuses to say whether he'll seek a third term, but he has carefully said and done all the right things to avoid provoking a spirited primary challenge next year.

The Tennessee Republican has limited public appearances back home largely to friendly audiences and tried to steer clear of direct criticism of President Donald Trump.

Until last week.

Trump's defense of white nationalists following a violent rally in Virginia that left a protester dead caused Corker to issue a blistering rebuke, raising questions about the president's stability and competence.

How Corker's comments will play in Tennessee remains to be seen. Already there are indications that the populist wing of the party doesn't like it one bit.

