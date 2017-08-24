Shelby's Miracle; from wheelchair to batter's box

Last May, Channel 3 introduced you to Shelby Duggard, a former Silverdale Baptist Academy softball star who was diagnosed with POTS disease, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

The illness left Shelby wheelchair bound for what she thought would be the rest of her life, until something amazing happened on a trip overseas.

On July 8th, Shelby left for a mission trip to the Dominican Republic, where her life would change yet again.

"We get off the plane and we're standing in the little airport and everyone else was complaining about how hot it was, but I didn't feel the heat at all" explains Shelby. So I stood up and I didn't have the pain in my knees anymore and so we start running through the airport with our suitcases flying behind us. That was the first time I had ran in over a year."

Shelby's prayers had been answered, and she immediately began telling the story of her miraculous recovery.

"We would share my testimony and how I was healed with a lot of the locals there. They looked at my legs and they would be like 'there is no way God healed you. There is no way that you are the same girl.' I said yes, look at these pictures and they would just fall to the floor in shock. God still heals the way that he did in the New Testament 2,000 years ago. God's still doing those healing miracles."

Shelby is back on the softball field, but in a new role, as an assistant coach for Silverdale's middle school team.

Her goal is to inspire the young athletes, making sure they appreciate their god-given talents and abilities.

"All those games that I played softball, I never thanked God for the ability to run to first base. Now, just through this trial, one thing that he's taught me is to thank God for those little things, you know they are not guaranteed."