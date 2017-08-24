Chattanooga educator Greg Wilkey gets TV deal for book series

Joel Eisenberg and Steve Hillard’s Council Tree Productions (“The Chronicles of Ara,” “Then Again with Herbie J Pilato”) has acquired Greg Wilkey’s “The Life and Undeath of Mortimer Drake” to develop as a weekly one-hour YA series. Wilkey is assistant principal of East Side Elementary School in Chattanooga.

Wilkey’s “Mortimer Drake” series focuses on the titular teen who comes to discover the source of his mounting angst: he is the product of a supernatural mixed-marriage. His mother is human and his father is a 925-year-old vampire. Mortimer’s life is turned upside-down as he struggles with this knowledge, and his own emerging vampiric nature. Further complications ensue when the truth behind the myths and legends of the vampire are unveiled, a gradual discovery that includes all manner of supernatural entity, and Mortimer enters into a centuries old war with his undead brethren.

“Interview with the Vampire” author Anne Rice is a longtime supporter of the “Mortimer Drake” series. “Greg Wilkey is a writer to watch,” she wrote. “Greg’s imagination and storytelling have enchanted fans young and old. I applaud Greg’s immense talent and his willingness to go it alone as an indie published author.”

“When I write,” Wilkey says, “time disappears. My worries, fears, and doubts fade away.” He dedicates his collective efforts to his late wife, Alicyn Wilkey, who passed away unexpectedly in 2014.

“The Life and Undeath of Mortimer Drake” will be developed and packaged in-house with Council Tree Productions.