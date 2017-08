A mountain bike rider has crashed on a trail at Raccoon Mountain, and first responders are working to find him Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:30pm. The Chattanooga Hamilton County cave rescue team has been called out to help locate and rescue the cyclist.

The trail, called the High Voltage Trail, is one of the many popular trails surround the TVA Raccoon Mountain Reservoir and recreation area.

Dispatchers tell Channel 3 the cyclist is injured, but the extent of the injuries has not yet been fully determined.