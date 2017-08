UPDATE: Chattanooga police and SWAT teams have converged on a home in the 300 block of Cross Creek Drive.

A Chattanooga police negotiation team is also at the Chattanooga home, where there is a large police prescence.

More SWAT team members have arrived. They're suiting up now. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/3mPZD7fMae — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) August 24, 2017

Officials say there is a possible victim inside of the home.

The SWAT team has been called in to assist the situation.

I'm seeing about a dozen police vehicles and more are pulling into the area. We're monitoring the SWAT situation. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/QqjqlJZt4P — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) August 24, 2017

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.