TDOT shares plans for new Interstate 24 interchange for Broad, Market Streets

With the construction work on US-27 still underway, the Tennessee Department of transportation has revealed new plans for modifications to the Interstate 24 interchange with Broad and Market Streets.

The current interchange is a maze of vaguely-marked ramps and side streets that leave tourists baffled and locals frustrated.

The improvements to the interchange are part of the recent TDOT three-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan, tentatively expected to receive construction funding in fiscal year 2019, according to a TDOT news release.

With an estimated cost of $37 million dollars, the project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 and US-27 East Bound to Broad Street, Williams Street (Long Street) and Market Street. Fourteen tracts of property still must be acquired before construction could begin sometime in 2019.

Much of the work will be on the southern Lookout Mountain side of Interstate 24.

The current loops and ramps are to be replaced with a new one-way ramp and frontage road that will exit I-24 west of the I-24 and US-27 interchange between the old Wheland Foundry site and the Tennessee River. The ramp and frontage road will be parallel to I-24 and will serve Broad Street, Williams Street, and Market Street with signaled intersections.

Vehicles wishing to enter back onto I-24 will be served with a new ramp (in the same location as the existing ramp) near the Howard School.

There will be a new connection between US-27 Southbound and the new ramp, so the US-27 traffic will have access to all intersections at Broad Street, Williams Street and Market Street.

The new ramp and the connection to US-27 will both bridge over Chestnut Street with the new ramp and will bridge over the new Riverwalk at the old foundry site. The new ramp and frontage road will be right up next to I-24, thus reducing the amount of right-of-way necessary to build the project.

TDOT says other parts of the project include: