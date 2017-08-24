Five Powerball tickets worth $200,000 sold in Tennessee

With one lucky Massachusetts person winning the jaw-dropping $758.7 million jackpot, several residents of the Volunteer state have a little extra money to enjoy this morning.

The Tennessee Lottery says that 193,147 winning tickets were sold in Tennessee.

Five of those are worth $200,000 and another worth $50,000.

Two of the $200,000 tickets were sold at different locations in Antioch, the others in Denmark, Knoxville and Arlington.

A $50,000 winning ticket was also sold in Antioch.

The Tennessee Lottery players who purchased the tickets noted above won by matching 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number, which is a $50,000 base prize. Those who won $200,000 added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, multiplying their winnings by 4, which was the Power Play number drawn last night.