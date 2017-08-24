Raw hamburger prepped on same table as ready-to-eat food earns a score of 47

Summer is speeding by, and one local hangout may need to put the brakes on and focus on food safety.
In Catoosa County, the Brainerd Motorsports Park scored a 47. Remember a failing grade is a 69 or below. This requires a followup inspection within 10 days or risks closure.
The inspector reports she observed the persons in charge no effectively managing conditions to make sure they comply with food regulations. They must have someone trained to handle this when the certified food safety manager is not present. Speaking of that, there must be a certified food safety manager. The inspector didn't find one. Their role is to certify that food safety guidelines are being followed. This must be corrected.
The inspector observed there was no way for employees to dry their hands at the sink, food was improperly separated between raw and cooked, plus ready to eat food was being prepared on the same table as raw ground beef without properly sanitizing in between uses. The inspector went over the basic food safety regulations.
The Brainerd Motorsports Park 739 Scruggs Road II (a second location at the venue) scored a 61; reasons including employees not drying hands at hand sink, hand sink not properly stocked, tobacco products stored on prep area, refrigerator floor covered in raw ground beef juice dripping out onto facility floor.
In Hamilton County, some basic food safety concerns need to be addressed for two restaurants:
- 84 Herman's Soul Food 3821 Brainerd Road; reasons including screen door not rodent proof, bag of onions stored on the floor, improper cooling temps, brooms/cleaning supplies not stored correctly. Corrected to 94.
- 87 Full Moon Burger & Bar 2 Cherokee Blvd.; reasons including dirty rags on counter tops, window cleaning chemicals on shelf above food, manager eating at prep table in kitchen. Corrected to 97.
