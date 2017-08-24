Raw hamburger prepped on same table as ready-to-eat food earns a score of 47

Summer is speeding by, and one local hangout may need to put the brakes on and focus on food safety.

In Catoosa County, the Brainerd Motorsports Park scored a 47. Remember a failing grade is a 69 or below. This requires a followup inspection within 10 days or risks closure.

The inspector reports she observed the persons in charge no effectively managing conditions to make sure they comply with food regulations. They must have someone trained to handle this when the certified food safety manager is not present. Speaking of that, there must be a certified food safety manager. The inspector didn't find one. Their role is to certify that food safety guidelines are being followed. This must be corrected.

The inspector observed there was no way for employees to dry their hands at the sink, food was improperly separated between raw and cooked, plus ready to eat food was being prepared on the same table as raw ground beef without properly sanitizing in between uses. The inspector went over the basic food safety regulations.

The Brainerd Motorsports Park 739 Scruggs Road II (a second location at the venue) scored a 61; reasons including employees not drying hands at hand sink, hand sink not properly stocked, tobacco products stored on prep area, refrigerator floor covered in raw ground beef juice dripping out onto facility floor.

In Hamilton County, some basic food safety concerns need to be addressed for two restaurants:

84 Herman's Soul Food 3821 Brainerd Road; reasons including screen door not rodent proof, bag of onions stored on the floor, improper cooling temps, brooms/cleaning supplies not stored correctly. Corrected to 94.

87 Full Moon Burger & Bar 2 Cherokee Blvd.; reasons including dirty rags on counter tops, window cleaning chemicals on shelf above food, manager eating at prep table in kitchen. Corrected to 97.

94 Good Dog 34 Frazier Avenue

94 Milk & Honey 135 N. Market Street

94 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway

95 Blue Water Grille 224 Broad Street

95 Willy's Latin Food 5600 Brainerd Road

95 Champy's 6925 Lee Highway

96 Huddle House 5611 Brainerd Road

97 Chick-fil-a 1804 Gunbarrel Road

98 El Cortes 9203 Lee Highway

98 Wendy's 1868 Dayton Blvd.

99 El Jinete 5559 Little Debbie Pkwy.

99 BoJangle's 9225 Lee Highway

99 Jackson Bakery 5862 Brainerd Road

99 Mojo Burrito 1800 Dayton Blvd.

99 Red Robin 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Jimmy Johns 7407 Igou Gap Road

100 Greg's Sandwhich Shop 6337 East Brainerd Road

100 Planet Smoothie 1414 Jenkins Road

100 Mojo Burrito 1414 Jenkins Road

100 Subway 8142 East Brainerd Road

100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 N. Market Street

100 Wendy's 418 Cumberland Street

Catoosa County

94 Bailey's BBQ, 5540 Highway 41, Ringgold

92 Circle K/Subway, 11418 41 Hwy, Ringgold

96 Circle K/Aunt M's, 11418 41 Hwy, Ringgold

100 Domino's, 95 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold

100 Holiday Trav-L RV Park, 1623 S Mack Smith Road, Ringgold

99 Subway, 2865 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Walker County

85 CJ's Southern Traditions, 640 S Main Street, Lafayette

100 Fairyland Elementary, 1306 Lula Lake Rd, Lookout Mountain

100 Mountain View Head Start, 403 Chickamauga Avenue, Suite 201, Rossville

Whitfield County