Dallas Bay VFD battling house fire on Lovelady Lewis Road

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department is battling a residential fire on the 1400 block of Lovelady Lewis Road.

There is no word yet on if anyone has been injured in the fire.

No visible flames at this time. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/47D7WL9SnR — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 24, 2017

Channel 3 has a crew on scene. Stick with us for the latest details.