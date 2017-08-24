Dallas Bay VFD battling house fire on Lovelady Lewis Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dallas Bay VFD battling house fire on Lovelady Lewis Road

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department is battling a residential fire on the 1400 block of Lovelady Lewis Road.

There is no word yet on if anyone has been injured in the fire.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene. Stick with us for the latest details.

