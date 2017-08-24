Suspect charged in robbery on Glenwood Pkwy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspect charged in robbery on Glenwood Pkwy

By WRCB Staff

On August 8th just before 5 PM, a person was robbed on Glenwood Pkwy near Glenwood Drive.

The victim said he was approached and asked to give a ride to a black male. Once the male was at the location he asked to be driven to, he pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim gave the suspect his money and cellphone.

When the suspect demanded for the phone to be unlocked, the victim drove away and the suspect began firing shots which struck the front of the car.

The suspect fled behind the residences around where the shots were fired.

The suspect was identified by a photo line-up as Kendale Lorenz Fuqua.

He is being charged with attempted first degree murder.

