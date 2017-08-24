Pleasant Through The Weekend

Good Thursday. Our great weather will continue today with sunshine and a high of 88. The humidity remains low, so you should be very comfortable outside just about any time of day.

We will cool a little more Friday through the weekend with very comfortable mornings in the mid 60s, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Next week our temperatures will remain well below the average high of 89 with highs in the low to mid 80s through at least Thursday. Each afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies, and some long range models put a stalled front near the Tennessee Valley next week which would mean some showers. Right now, however, I am keeping the rain chance each day next week fairly low at 30%.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Harvey in the Gulf which will bring flooding rains to Texas and Mexico.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Harvey in the Gulf which will bring flooding rains to Texas and Mexico.

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 67

Noon... Sunny, 79

5pm... Sunny, 88