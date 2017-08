UPDATE: The Stringers Ridge Tunnel has reopened following a road closure due to maintenance.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Stringers Ridge Tunnel is closed for construction Thursday morning.

The road closure impacts Dayton Blvd. and Cherokee Blvd. near Frazier Avenue.

Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.

There is no word yet on when the tunnel will reopen.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest updates to this story.