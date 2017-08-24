New music series starts at the Bessie

Get ready, Chattanooga. This fall, there’s a brand new concert series coming to town, the Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series. Ten weeks of FREE, live music on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center featuring local, regional and national talent. It all kicks off with Kool Moe Dee this Thursday, August 24, 2017!

Kool Moe Dee, known for his famous hit "Wild Wild West," is one of rap’s earliest stars. Starting his career in the early ‘70s, he formed the legendary Treacherous Three with DJ Easy Lee, Special K, and L.A. Sunshine. After the group’s first break-up in ‘84, Kool Moe Dee went solo, establishing himself as one of hip-hop’s first big stars with his debut solo album, “How Ya Like Me Now?” He became one of the first hip-hop acts to perform at the Grammys and to win a Grammy.

Opening for Kool Moe Dee will be Chattanooga’s own Jonathan “Tryezz” Fowles. Jonathan, also known as Tryezz (Pronounced "Trez"), is an artist and musician from Chattanooga, TN. He is an electronic keyboard player that plays his own original blend of mainly instrumental Jazz, Funk, Classical and Electronic based grooves, layering it with live improvisation.

The Levitt AMP Chattanooga Music Series will be held on Thursday nights on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center from August 24th – October 26th from 5:30-8:30pm.

This series will invigorate the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in the historic Martin Luther King district, shining a light on the area’s renowned musical heritage.

Food and Beverage

Food for purchase will be provided by Dipped Fresh, Chew Chew Chattanooga, Chatter Box Cafe, Taqueria Jalisco, Choo Choo Ice, and Bruster’s Ice Cream.

Beverage for purchase will be provided by Oddstory Brewing Company and Barley Chattanooga.

The Series Lineup

There will be a wide variety of genres, some familiar and some new…including local, regional and national talent. Although every performer’s genre will vary, each artist will tie into the history and heritage of the Big Nine, continuing to enhance the MLK neighborhood as a cultural destination. See the full lineup here.

Parking

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center has 70 parking spaces in its lot available. After 6pm, there is free street parking located along MLK Blvd and Houston Street. After 6pm, there are various public parking lots near the property that are available.