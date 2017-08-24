2017 Week 2: Central Sound of Chattanooga

The students of the Central Sound of Chattanooga are excited to show off an amazing Disney-themed halftime show they have been putting together since some hot days on the turf this summer at Jacksonville State! Guaranteed to delight all ages, "Fantasmic" as it is called, includes music from Moana, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

After a good number of seniors graduated last year, Director Joshua Bloodworth calls this a building year. But, that is a good thing. These students, some 40 in the marching band, 60 in concert band, now know the fundamentals and the sky is the limit as they become seasoned players and marchers.

The group is planning a March trip to Disney World to play in a concert setting and to enjoy the rides. In the meantime, they will be marching at home game at Central and getting to every away game they can. If you would like to help keep their buses on the road, they would love to sell you a coupon book. They give you the opportunity to save at area businesses while you support the band program. If you do not cross paths with a student or Mr. Bloodworth, feel free to call him in the band room at the school: (423) 344-1447 Ext 239

Our thanks to the student-musicians from the home of the Purple Pounders! They are known as The Central Sound of Chattanooga!