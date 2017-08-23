Pass along your eclipse glasses

Well, that was fast! Before the moon exited its traverse across the path of the sun, you, like many, likely joked with your family or co-workers about what do do with your eclipse glasses. For at least two weeks, those precious cardboard and plastic film spectacles had been a much sought after and tremendously hard to find commodity, and now...what? What they allowed you to see and take part in was special; some fell silent, some cried, others cheered. The thought quickly dawned, though, that even if Tennessee were in the path of the 2024 eclipse...a person certainly cannot be expected to keep up with these glasses for seven years!

Thankfully: the Internet. By Monday evening, an article in various forms and via several sites and sources was making the rounds on social media. The headlines exclaimed that there is, indeed, something useful and helpful and charitable we can do with those glasses that gave us all at most, probably half an hour of pure joy. Thanks to a group called Astronomers Without Borders, used glasses will be collected then passed along to children at schools in the path of eclipses in 2019, primarily in South America and Asia.

President of the Group, Mike Simmons, told a reporter from the website Gizmodo, "Many schools in developing countries don't have resources for science education and this is a rare opportunity that inspires students and teachers and shows them that science is something they can do. It can be a ray of hope for young people who don't otherwise see a path to a career like this."

So, if you have not yet pitched or lost or mangled that pair of eclipse glasses, you can potentially help make the world a better place. There is a catch: Astronomers Without Borders is still getting their collection program together with details to be announced shortly. You can follow their progress through their Facebook page or by their newsletter, both of which there are links to on their website.