Residents tour CPD's Real Time Intelligence Center with Chief Roddy

Chattanooga residents got a behind the scenes look at the Chattanooga Police Department Wednesday.

Chief David Roddy took about two dozen people on a tour of the department's Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC).

RTIC was unveiled back in March.

It's a place where investigators can monitor real time cameras, review video footage and store digital data. Chief Roddy says by inviting the community inside, it creates a better understanding of what is being done to protect them

16 screens decorate a wall inside the RTIC. They're monitored by a group of crime analysts non-stop. It's something many on the tour hadn't seen before.

RTIC cost more than $137,000. Roddy says it's proved to be a great investment and will soon staffed with full-time employees, pending approval from City Council.

"Mayor Berke, City Council saw the need for it, saw the desire for it, gave us the ability to then go get creative inside of our own budget to figure out how we were going to be able to plug in the different components of the real time intelligence center," said Roddy.

Fifteen cameras are placed at these locations. Roddy says it's where the most violent crimes have happened in the past three years:

100 W. 38th St.

200 W 38th St.

200 Water St.

2300 Windsor at the intersection of 1100 Arlington St.

2300 Glass St.

Wilcox Blvd and Dodson Ave.

900 Dodson Ave and 2200 Rawlings St.

2100 Camden St.

1400 N. Chamberlain St.

2500 4th Ave.

2300 E23rd St.

2600 4th Ave.

2500 6th Ave.

5204 Brainerd Rd.

Tunnel and Wilcox Blvd

The cameras are boldly marked and placed on power poles in hopes to cut down on crime.

"Just like having more police driving around the neighborhood. Always makes you feel safer when you see the police," said resident, Jim Book.

If investigators notice crime shifting to another part of the city, the cameras are mobile and can be easily moved.

Some say they're concerned about the cameras being placed in predominately black neighborhoods. Invasiveness is another concern, but others believe the cameras will make a difference.

"I think as long as it will help and is instrumental in pinpointing and also solving crime from happening and that's what those cameras are destined to do. I really think they're helpful but I also understand that there are other people that think different than I do," said resident, Olga De Klein.

Roddy says a new five year capital program will help determine how to use the cameras more efficiently and if adding more will help.

But he says he wants the more community input in order to save lives.

"The youngest members of our community that if we don't do something deliberately as a community to change the trajectory of their lives they will become possible future victims, or offenders in violent crimes."

If you would like to receive updates from RTIC click, here.