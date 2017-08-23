Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce wins Chamber of the Year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce wins Chamber of the Year

Photo provided by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Photo provided by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce was named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE).

The ACCE held its annual awards show in Nashville with almost a thousand people in attendance.

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce won Chamber of the Year for 2017 in category four.

Each year the ACCE's competition draws chamber entries from across the United States and Canada.

According to the ACCE's website, "Chamber of the Year is the most prestigious and competitive award presented by ACCE and is the only globally-recognized industry award that honors top chambers of commerce for exemplary work."

Click here for the full list of winners from all of the competition's categories.

To learn more about the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, visit its official website here.

