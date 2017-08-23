Fishing Proposals, Elk Hunt Winners to Be Announced at August TFWC Meeting

NASHVILLE --- A preview of the commercial fishing and sport fish proclamations will be presented at the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The meeting will be held Aug. 29-30 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building. Committee meetings begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday while the regular meeting starts at 9 a.m., Wednesday. The public is invited to attend.

In addition, winners of the 14 drawn permits and one auctioned permit to hunt elk on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area or private lands within the Elk Restoration Zone will be announced. Wildlife and Forestry Division Chief Mark Gudlin will announce this year’s group of expanded winners.

At its May meeting, the TFWC voted to increase the total number of elk hunt permits from 11 to 15 and increase the three hunt segments to seven days each. This will include seven archery permits, seven for gun (which includes the auctioned permit), and one youth permit.

Fisheries Division Chief Frank Fiss will present the proposals for commercial fishing and the 2018-19 sport fishing regulations. The regulations for both will be set at the September TFWC meeting to be held in Gatlinburg.

David Roddy, TWRA’s Hatchery and Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Coordinator will present an overview of the new Florida largemouth bass spawning facility in Humboldt. Members of the Humboldt Hatchery staff will be present.

The agency will also present its fiscal year 2018-19 budget recommendations to the commission.