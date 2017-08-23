Local businesses cash in on total eclipse

Business at Winstead's American Grill in Spring City has slowed down a bit since Monday's total eclipse of the sun. Co-owner Sheila Winstead says customers patiently waited and mingled in the parking lot that day because of unusually long lines.

"We had at least 45 minutes to an hour waiting list all day long. As soon as a table emptied we were cleaning and somebody else sitting," says Winstead.

She opened early and stayed open late, serving thousands of people including visitors from across the world. The restaurant did four times better than a normal Monday, doing the most single-day sales in its 36 year history.

"We're just a little town of 1900 people. When you see 10,000 people coming through your doors and into your town, there's a lot of buzz and excitement," adds Winstead.

She says there were a few stressful moments, but overall everything went smoothly.

"It was a big, exciting weekend and the eclipse was amazing," Winstead recalls.

Restaurants weren't the only businesses cashing in on the total eclipse. Less than half a mile away from the American Grill, Rust & Rhinestones boutique gift shop had one of its best ever. Owner Michelle Ray usually stays closed on Sundays and Mondays during the slow summer season, but she kept her doors open during the big event.

"We probably did three months worth of business in one weekend. So we were definitely blessed this weekend," says Ray.

For a small business owner in a small town, the extra income means a lot to her and her family.

"This is what we needed to keep us going to get us through the fall and ready for the winter," adds Winstead.

City manager Stephania Motes says t-shirt sales were sky high. She's sold out with only a few samples to show. She's going to make it easy for visitors who missed out to get their hands on them.

"We will have them available very soon so people can order them online and then have those items shipped straight to their home if they want to do that," says Motes.

Motes says to check the city's web site and Facebook page for updates about ordering t-shirts.

Town of Spring City | WEB SITE | FACEBOOK PAGE