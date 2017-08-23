Whitfield County woman warning people about "check in the mail" scam

A Whitfield County woman wants to warn people about a fake check she received in the mail. She turned it into the Dalton Police Department to bring attention to the scam.

Dalton police said what makes the scam different is that it involves a mystery shopper assignment. That's when someone acts as a regular shopper to check out the customer service at a business.

Police said all the scammers want is your money and not your help.

A check for nearly $3,000 sounds nice.

"Wow. A lot of money," Mona Stanley from Tunnel Hill said.

It came with Mona Stanley's name on it and a letter giving her a job to be a mystery shopper. She spotted some red flags almost immediately.

"When they told me to go put it in my checking account and send them two thousand something and keep $250 for myself. I knew then that was a scam," Stanley said.

Her assignment was to the evaluate the service at a money transfer company. The letter states she was supposed to deposit the check into her own account and then take out cash to send to other "mystery shoppers."

She decided to turn it into police instead.

"It's a fraud. I'm not cashing that. I'm not going to take chance, go to jail for nobody," Stanley said.

Dalton police said they've seen scams like this before, but this one has a different twist to it.

Bruce Frazier with the police department said some people get excited about the idea of receiving money and fall for it.

"The main thing that would tip you off that it's a scam is that obviously people don't send you money out of the blue without you even knowing that it's coming and then give you a list of instructions for a job that you never even asked for," Frazier said.

Frazier said a good rule of thumb is to not take something like this on face value. That's why he's glad Stanley questioned it and alerted authorities.

"Whoever is doing it needs to get in trouble for it," Stanley said.

She hopes by getting the word out, no one will become a victim of the scam.

Police said if you've received a check like that, you should shred it or get rid of it. It's also a good idea to get in touch with authorities or your bank.

You can also file a complaint with the Attorney General of Georgia's Consumer Protection Unit.