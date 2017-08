A Chattanooga lineman was involved in an electrical accident while working in Alabama on Tuesday.

The lineman, who family members identify as Holden Beck, is an employee of APL Power Services in Chattanooga and was working in Cullman County as an independent contractor for Cullman Electric Cooperative.

A spokesperson for Cullman EC says Beck was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The spokesperson says the worker's injuries are severe and even life-threatening.

Family members say Beck has a wife and five children. A GoFundMe page was created to help Beck and his family.

