Dade Co. woman files lawsuit against GSP trooper, deputy for excessive force

A Dade County woman filed a lawsuit against a deputy and state trooper for excessive force.

The incident happened last year on November 23.

Dade County Sheriff's Deputy Denny Reyes and Georgia State Patrol Trooper Joseph Geddie responded to a car crash at the intersection of New England Road and Maine Avenue.

The lawsuit claims Jessica Gaha wrecked her car while her license was suspended.

When Trooper Geddie attempted to arrest Gaha, her mother, Kiersten Quick, arrived at the scene and started arguing with him.

The suit claims Trooper Geddie threw Quick down and slammed her head in the ground after telling her to back away from the scene.

Geddie arrested Quick for disorderly conduct and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer. The lawsuit says those charges were ultimately dismissed after the District Attorney reviewed dash cam video of the incident.

The suit says Geddie's excessive force injured Quick, causing soft tissue contusions.

Deputy Reyes is included in the suit, which claims he did nothing to intervene during Quick's arrest.

Here's a copy of the entire lawsuit:

