Ironman World Championships preparations underway

All eyes will be on Chattanooga, in just two weeks the city will host the Ironman World Championships.

The race will be on September 9th and 10th and preparations are already underway.

It’s a race that's been two years in the making and organizers are putting the final touches before the big event. Thousands of hopefuls will try and earn that title here in the Scenic City. About 20,000 people are expected to converge in Chattanooga.

"Ironman man saw the numbers and it makes sense to provide that opportunity to more around the world,” said Tim Morgan, President, Chattanooga Sports Committee.

More than 1,700 women will compete on Saturday and 2,800 men will compete on Sunday. It’s the first time ever the organization has split up by gender.

On Wednesday, Morgan met with community members and business owners ahead of the race to answer final questions and concerns.

Morgan calls it a huge boost for the local economy, estimating some $22,000,000 will be spent during this event.

"That doesn't include any of the athletes that came in for training sessions throughout the duration of he year,” he explained.

Athletes from 91 countries will be represented. With growing security concerns at large events, Morgan said local law enforcement will be active, along with homeland security.

"All the various departments and agencies are all working together, sharing information and communication,” Morgan said.

Soon, Chattanooga will be in the international spotlight in the sports community. Morgan said this is their chance to show the world what makes the Tennessee Valley so special.

Road closures will begin on Monday, September 4th and will last for about a week. To see if they will affect your commute, you can visit the Ironman website .