TenGIG e-sports festival coming to Chattanooga this fall

A new gaming sports festival is coming to Chattanooga this fall.

Titled the TenGIG Festival, the three-day event will utilize EPB's fast networking for attendees to play and stream the biggest games in e-sports.

EPB is partner of the event, as are VaynerMedia and Next Generation Esports.

In a news release, TenGIG is described as "a new style of gaming festival – combining e-sports, innovation, music and food - that allows attendees to enjoy events across downtown Chattanooga."

Next Generation Esports (aka NGE) will showcase a League of Legends Southeastern Collegiate Invitational – bringing in thousands of regional collegiate League of Legends players to compete.

There will also be a 24-hour/day PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) LAN open play – streaming 100 feeds simultaneously. The 100-person battle-royale survival game, developed by Bluehole, has quickly become one of the biggest games in the country, clocking millions of downloads since its launch in March. according to EPB.

In another ‘first,’ TenGIG will have FOUR Killer Queen arcade cabinets located throughout the city. The 5v5 arcade strategy game is the most exclusive arcade game in the world – with only 28 cabinets in existence across the globe.