Roy Orbison, 6 others named to Memphis Music Hall of Fame - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roy Orbison, 6 others named to Memphis Music Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:
Music legend Roy Orbison Music legend Roy Orbison

MEMPHIS (AP) - Singer-songwriter Roy Orbison, Earth, Wind & Fire co-founder Maurice White and the prolific Memphis Horns duo of Andrew Love and Wayne Jackson are among this year's Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The hall announced Monday seven new inductees into the pantheon of musical greats who have strong connections to Memphis. Previous inductees include Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Justin Timberlake and Three 6 Mafia.

Orbison recorded at Sun Records in Memphis, and White was born in the city. Love and Jackson recorded and lived in Memphis.

Other inductees include Sun Records producer "Cowboy" Jack Clement; gospel singer Cassietta George; Beale Street Music Festival founder Irvin Salky; and Frank Stokes, known as the father of Memphis guitar blues.

This year's inductees will be honored at a ceremony scheduled on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.