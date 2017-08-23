Chattanooga airport eyes expansion, signs new deal with CEO - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga airport eyes expansion, signs new deal with CEO

Posted: Updated:
Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. Times Free Press photo Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. Times Free Press photo

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Record traffic at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport have officials considering an expansion of the facility.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that departures have climbed more than 19 percent through the first seven months of the year compared with the same period last year.

The airport authority on Monday approved a new six-year contract for CEO Terry Hart. He says officials will consider proposals to add additional gates, concourse passenger serves and creating more parking next to the terminal. 

Hart says discount carrier Allegiant Air is considering adding nonstop service to Destin, Florida, next summer. The airline already flies between Chattanooga and two other Florida cities: St. Petersburg and Sanford.

Hart says a decision on the twice-weekly Destin flight will likely come this fall.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.