CDC warns of salmonella outbreak

Federal health officials are warning about a spike in cases of salmonella making people sick; and they say what's to blame is a growing trend in backyards all across the country.

Many Americans are now raising their own chickens, but the Center for Disease Control is now warning those backyard coops have caused a nationwide a salmonella outbreak with numbers still spiking.

The CDC reports that 961 people have tested positive for salmonella this year, that's more cases than in all of 2016.

Its been found in 48 states causing 215 hospitalizations and one death. Young children are most vulnerable to infection, nearly 30 percent of cases this year have been children under five.

The CDC says always wash or sanitize your hands after contact, don't snuggle or kiss the birds, don't let any birds indoors, and clean all equipment outside.

