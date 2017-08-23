Amazing Weather Settling In

Good Wednesday. Today is special because it marks the first day we see our average temperature start to recede. The average high for yesterday's date was 90. The average high for today's date is 89.

As we progress through today we will notice our humidity levels dropping and skies clearing. Temperatures will also be about 5 degrees lower than yesterday (93 was the high in Chattanooga Tuesday). The bottom line: awesome weather is settling in for the next few days at least. Today will climb to a very tolerable 88 degrees.

Thursday will be amazing as we start the day cooler and drier than this morning. Temps in the morning will be in the mid 60s. The afternoon will be flawless as the high reaches 87. Again, the humidity will remain low and it should feel nice all day.

Friday will be just as nice with temps ranging from 64 in the morning to 85 in the afternoon.

The weekend looks good. The humidity may tick up just a bit, but it will still feel great with morning lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Saturday is shaping up to be dry, but we may see a stray shower or two Sunday.

Next week through Wednesday will be even cooler with highs in the low 80s, mostly cloudy skies, and at least a chance for a few showers each day.

David Karnes

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 75

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 83

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 88