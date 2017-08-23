Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold.

Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008.

The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34.

We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage.

Fan Cam with Sami Kincaid will also be at our Game of the Week. 

Don't forget to use #FNF3 on all your social media platforms.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.