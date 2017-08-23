Heritage to host Ringgold in our FNF3 Game of the Week

Week two features another cross town rivalry in our Friday Night Football Game of the Week with Heritage hosting Ringgold.

Ringgold has won nine straight meetings dating back to when Heritage's first year open in 2008.

The Generals had the Tigers on the ropes last year in our Game of the Week but fell in overtime 40-34.

We'll hear from both teams leading up to Friday when Ch. 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School with pre and post game live coverage.

