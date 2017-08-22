How wild animals reacted during the eclipse

Animal experts were on the lookout for unusual beastly behavior at the Chattanooga Zoo and the Tennessee Aquarium during Monday's solar eclipse.

Thom Benson says the lemurs at the aquarium didn't do anything out of the ordinary because Chattanooga didn't experience a total eclipse.

"The transition was rather slow, as you know, and for those couple of moments of what we had near totality here it was still relatively bright in downtown Chattanooga," explains Benson.

He expected a little more reaction--similar to when a dark storm cloud passes overhead during the day--but even other animals, like alligators and otters, who sometimes vocalize stayed quiet.

Overhead lighting had to stay on, too, which actually dimmed the effects of the eclipse.

"We didn't want it to go completely dark in the aquarium," says Benson. "It would be a safety problem for our guests."

There was more reaction from the animals outside.

"It was very cool to watch everybody looking up. When it got dark all the cicadas and crickets started chirping," adds Benson.

Because of differences in lighting and ambiance, animal behavior was a bit of a different story at the zoo. Zoo keeper Krista O'Neill says the chimpanzees had the most remarkable reaction. One of them, named Katrina, became concerned as the sun gradually disappeared. Another chimp came to comfort her.

"She came out and Amanda followed after her, kind of gave her a little bit of a hug and consoled her. Then they started patrolling the entire enclosure," explains O'Neill.

Many of the zoo's animals are exposed to what's happening outdoors. O'Neill says this made a difference.

"The insects got very, very loud. I think that's what tipped Katrina off," adds O'Neill.

The eclipse definitely brought out the animal instincts in these creatures.

"It was really interesting seeing Katrina looking up at the sky and noticing that something felt a little different this time," says O'Neill.

She also says the coyotes got a bit nervous and the macaws stopped talking for a few minutes.

Even though it was more tame at the aquarium, Benson is happy the eclipse brought people together.

"Everybody was focused on astronomy and science and nature, and we hope that continues to be an interest for a lot of folks," says Benson.