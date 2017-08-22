Cabela's holding job fair in Fort Oglethorpe Sunday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cabela's holding job fair in Fort Oglethorpe Sunday

Posted: Updated:
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -

If you're looking for work, Cabela's in Fort Oglethorpe is holding a job fair this weekend to fill dozens of positions.

The job fair will be this Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the store's deli.

Applicants will be able to learn more about the positions available during Sunday's event.

If you're interested in attending the job fair, Cabela's asks that you apply online here and bring a copy of your resume to the event.

Applicants must also be able to pass a background test and drug screening. Applicants must also be able to provide evidence of identity and legal eligibility to work in the U.S.

For more information about the job fair or openings at Cabela’s in Fort Oglethorpe, please call 706-956-2800.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.   

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.