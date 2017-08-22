Cabela's holding job fair in Fort Oglethorpe Sunday

If you're looking for work, Cabela's in Fort Oglethorpe is holding a job fair this weekend to fill dozens of positions.

The job fair will be this Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the store's deli.

Applicants will be able to learn more about the positions available during Sunday's event.

If you're interested in attending the job fair, Cabela's asks that you apply online here and bring a copy of your resume to the event.

Applicants must also be able to pass a background test and drug screening. Applicants must also be able to provide evidence of identity and legal eligibility to work in the U.S.

For more information about the job fair or openings at Cabela’s in Fort Oglethorpe, please call 706-956-2800.

