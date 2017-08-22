HCSO adds aggravated assault suspect to 12 Most Wanted list - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO adds aggravated assault suspect to 12 Most Wanted list

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office added a man wanted for aggravated assault to its 12 Most Wanted list.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel James Preston is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

Preston is described as 5’11” in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you know anything about this case or the location of Daniel Preston, please call the HCSO Fugitive Division at 423-209-7140.

