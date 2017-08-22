Tips for Eye Pain and Sensitivity From the Solar Eclipse

24 hours after the Eclipse, Channel 3 viewers had questions about symptoms they were experiencing everything from eye pain to blurry vision. We took those questions to a local optometrist who says heat, radiation and sunlight cause a variety of symptoms.

"Although your pupils are going to constrict as much as they can, to limit the amount of light, it's still too much for the eyes. So you are trying to squint, you are trying to limit that exposure to the sun," says Dr. Sarah Shim, Optometrist of Uptown Vision.

The squinting alone can result in a headache. Dr. Sarah Shim says you are more likely to experience headaches if you have a family history of them. Uptown Vision treated one patient today for light sensitivity and blurriness. Erlanger Hospital also reported a case of eye pain and dizziness immediately after the eclipse.

If you are experiencing similar symptoms, here is what you can do:

Blink frequently. This will reduce dryness.

Dr. Shim recommends eye drops to help with lubrication

Placing a cold wet cloth over your eyes can help. The coolness will restrict the blood flow if there is pain, and it will help relieve the heat.

Local optometrist tell Channel 3 that it could take days before light sensitivity or pain gets kicked in. If you are experiencing this though, they say don't take the risk, and to give any local optometrist a call in the Tennessee Valley.