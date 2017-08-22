Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing North Carolina woman

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is asking for the public's help with a search for a missing woman.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashlee Reynolds.

Reynolds was reported missing, but the Sheriff's Office did not say when the report was made or where Reynolds was last scene.

If you know where Reynolds is or have any information about this case, please call Detective Williams at 828-835-4142 or you can contact Dispatch at 828-837-3144.

