Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing North Carolina woman

24 hours after the Eclipse, Channel 3 viewers had questions about symptoms they were experiencing-everything from eye pain to blurry vision.More
24 hours after the Eclipse, Channel 3 viewers had questions about symptoms they were experiencing-everything from eye pain to blurry vision.More
Twenty-two-year-old Daniel James Preston is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.More
Twenty-two-year-old Daniel James Preston is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.More
The Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashlee Reynolds.More
The Sheriff's Office is looking for Ashlee Reynolds.More