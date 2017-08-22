Dade Co. Sheriff investigating vehicle thefts on Brow Road

Photo provided by the Dade Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office is looking for two vehicles that were stolen from the same road on Sand Mountain in as many days.

The thefts happened on Brow Road.

The Sheriff's Office says the first theft happened on Monday around 6:00 a.m. when a 2002 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 1500 block.

The second theft happened on Tuesday between midnight and 6:00 a.m. The Sheriff's Office says a 2008 Nissan Altima was stolen during this incident.

If you know anything about these thefts, please call the Dade County Sheriff's Office at (706) 657-3233.

