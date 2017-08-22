A part of Walnut Avenue in Dalton closing Friday for investigation

Westbound lanes of Walnut Avenue between Lester Drive and Sheridan Drive will be closed on Friday morning, August 25th, starting at 9:00 am to allow traffic investigators to investigate and document the scene of a recent serious crash there. The lane closures are expected to last a few hours.

Officers from the DPD’s Traffic Unit will be assisted by troopers from the Georgia State Patrol in reconstructing the accident that happened on the evening of August 9th that left a Dalton teenager hospitalized with injuries that were considered life threatening.

An initial investigation of the crash indicated that a white 2005 Ford Mustang driven by 18 year old Austin Burnette of Chatsworth was traveling westbound on Walnut Avenue when a silver 2002 Toyota Corolla driven by 18 year old ,Keiri Suarez of Tunnel Hill traveling eastbound on Walnut attempted to turn left onto Sheridan Avenue in front of Burnette’s Mustang.

Burnette’s Mustang hit the Corolla sending both vehicles off of the roadway. Burnette and a passenger in his vehicle sustained minor injuries. Ms. Suarez suffered severe injuries and remains in critical condition.