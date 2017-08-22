Police: Man accidentally kills friend, then kills himself

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a man in Tennessee fatally shot himself after he mishandled a gun and accidentally killed his friend.

The Leaf Chronicle reports Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says investigators determined one of the two men found dead early Saturday morning was handling a loaded handgun, which he accidentally fired, killing his friend. Knoll says the man then shot himself.

Knoll says there's nothing to indicate the man shot his friend intentionally or with any forethought.

Police have not released the names and ages of the men.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

