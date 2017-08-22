Former Alabama DB honors slain police officers with their names on his shoes

NBC SPORTS - Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made a statement in support of fallen police officers during Sunday night’s preseason game.

Clinton-Dix wrote the names of four police officers who have died in the line of duty on his shoes. Clinton-Dix said on Twitter that he wanted the families of heroes that he wanted them to know they had his support.

Added 2 more angels to my cleats in respect to families who loss Two HEROS in the community. #SAMHOWARD #MATTHEWBAXTER #RIP ????‍?????????????? pic.twitter.com/JLT0ZxETWu — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) August 19, 2017

The four officers Clinton-Dix recognized were Matt Baxter and Sam Howard of the Kissimmee, Florida, Police Department, who were shot on Friday, as well as Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, who was shot in December, and Orange County Sheriff’s Officer Norman Lewis, who was killed when his car crashed in the manhunt for Clayton’s killer. All four are from the area of Florida where Clinton-Dix was raised.

Clinton-Dix was a criminal justice major during his three years playing football at Alabama and is continuing to work on his degree in the offseasons.