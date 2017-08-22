Chattanooga Police Department officers to receive pay raises

In an effort to retain law enforcement officers in Chattanooga, the department unveiled a new compensation and benefits plan Tuesday morning.

Since 2014, the Chattanooga Police Department lost about three officers per month on average. Some retired, but others left for other agencies. Mayor Andy Berke attributes the loss stems from uneven compensation among competing departments.

Mayor Andy Berke, Interim Police Chief David Roddy, and police union representatives agreed on a new police pay plan that will be proposed in Chattanooga’s Fiscal Year 2018 Budget. The changes include adjustments to the pay scale for specific ranks, a 3% raise across the board for all sworn CPD officers, and improvements to overtime policies.

Police Chief Nominee David Roddy said this will help better retain officers, and keep CPD competitive. Roddy said he wants to attract and retain the best officers.

In July 2014, a new pay scale was announced, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the City of Chattanooga and representatives of various police unions. Berke said it was a step plan rather than a salary range plan and helped encourage retention through increases for officers who stayed with the department for a longer period of time.

The MOU included an agreement to conduct periodic assessments of the pay plan, and in 2016, the administration conducted one. City officials met with former Chief Fred Fletcher and union representatives to discuss additional adjustments.

The plan will be presented to the city council for a vote on September 5th.

According to the city of Chattanooga, the Fiscal Year 2018 Police Pay Plan highlights include: